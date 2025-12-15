DEMOCRAT POWER BROKER RUEMMLER 📩 CAUGHT IN DAMNING EPSTEIN EMAILS

Wall Street Apes - Jeffrey Epstein files reveal a woman named Kathy Ruemmler was one of the people who had the most communication with Epstein





Over 100 emails and more than 50 meetings in just 5 years after he was a convicted sex offender





She was White House counsel to Barack Obama





EPSTEIN: Emails released by Congressional Democrats show that Obama White House Counsel and current Goldman Sachs executive Kathryn Ruemmler met with Epstein and top Democrat insiders after his conviction, creating a major reputational scandal the drive by media continues to ignore. The irony is that Ruemmler serves as Co Vice Chair of the Goldman Sachs Firmwide Reputational Risk Committee and Conduct Committee.





