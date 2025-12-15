DEMOCRAT POWER BROKER RUEMMLER 📩 CAUGHT IN DAMNING EPSTEIN EMAILS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wall Street Apes - Jeffrey Epstein files reveal a woman named Kathy Ruemmler was one of the people who had the most communication with Epstein
Over 100 emails and more than 50 meetings in just 5 years after he was a convicted sex offender
She was White House counsel to Barack Obama
EPSTEIN: Emails released by Congressional Democrats show that Obama White House Counsel and current Goldman Sachs executive Kathryn Ruemmler met with Epstein and top Democrat insiders after his conviction, creating a major reputational scandal the drive by media continues to ignore. The irony is that Ruemmler serves as Co Vice Chair of the Goldman Sachs Firmwide Reputational Risk Committee and Conduct Committee.
Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1999553320311026066