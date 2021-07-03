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Body Guard Protection for Big Pharma
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111 views • July 03, 2021
They made their Laws to protect their Military Bio Technology from all Liability, then they turned loose all their Mad Scientist to create a 'real virus', then Trump said everyone has to get their shots, and now the after effects are becoming known, and some truth is getting out- Some of that Truth; the hard and cold things; you definitely will find in all my videos---
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