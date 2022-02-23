SCAPEGOAT! BIDEN BLAMES INFLATION ON...PUTIN!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
President Biden's short address yesterday on the Ukraine crisis contained one amusing point: he told Americans they were going to have to suffer more inflation and higher energy prices because he is standing up for freedom in Ukraine! Many Americans love an aggressive foreign policy, but is it not without risk for Biden to blame economic woes at home on an US interventionism overseas?