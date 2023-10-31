Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden's southern border in the spotlight as concerns over terrorist encounters grow
channel image
NewsClips
3748 Subscribers
19 views
Published 18 hours ago

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall urged President Biden and DHS to disclose key information on terrorist encounters at thesouthern border amid Israel-Hamas war on 'Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.'#foxnews #fox #sundaynightinamerica



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
current eventsisraelwarsouthern borderbidenhamasterrorist encounter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket