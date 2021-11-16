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Liz Harrington on Joe Biden: “Handling crises?
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2 views • November 16, 2021
Liz Harrington on Joe Biden: “Handling crises? I mean he can’t even handle doing a press conference. He doesn’t even know what he’s signing. He’s not handling anything. It’s the cabal of people around him. This is a joke. The American people know it.”
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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