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Rand Paul Accuses Fauci Of “Civilization Ending” Experiments
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450 views • October 23, 2021
Senator Rand Paul, who was again proven right after the National Institutes of Health admitted it did fund gain of function experiments on bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, has blasted Anthony Fauci for lying for a year and a half about research that “could destroy civilization.” Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-vindicated-rand-paul-blasts-lying-fauci-over-civilization-ending-experiments/
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