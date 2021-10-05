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FAKE NEWS CBS 3 & 5 PHOENIX REFUSES TO ANSWER QUESTIONS FROM A REAL REPORTER!
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41 views • October 05, 2021
#Fakenews #CBS #Meredith
CBS 3 and 5 "AZ FAMILY.COM"
5555 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Alhambra
602-207-3333
Unsurprisingly, the big, corporate "News" outfit has their "open during business hours" lobby closed to the public and no CBS 3, 5 "reporters" or station manager was available to answer questions.
Big corporate news "reporters", managers, execs refuse to answer why they are claiming the experimental, big pharma, chemical bioweapon injections are safe and effective while VAERS confirms record numbers have died from the shots.
It's a felony to practice medicine without a license and I was asking to see their medjcal degrees. Their lobby sign claimed open 9a-5p but was locked. They refused entry and refused to answer any questions from a real reporter.
Fake news is getting thousands of people killed claiming the experimental, bioweapon jab(containing toxic graphene oxide, metal particles, spike proteins et. al.) is "safe and effective"....will they be held accountable for promoting this globalist genocide?!!?
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
Email
[email protected].
CBS 3 and 5 "AZ FAMILY.COM"
5555 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Alhambra
602-207-3333
Unsurprisingly, the big, corporate "News" outfit has their "open during business hours" lobby closed to the public and no CBS 3, 5 "reporters" or station manager was available to answer questions.
Big corporate news "reporters", managers, execs refuse to answer why they are claiming the experimental, big pharma, chemical bioweapon injections are safe and effective while VAERS confirms record numbers have died from the shots.
It's a felony to practice medicine without a license and I was asking to see their medjcal degrees. Their lobby sign claimed open 9a-5p but was locked. They refused entry and refused to answer any questions from a real reporter.
Fake news is getting thousands of people killed claiming the experimental, bioweapon jab(containing toxic graphene oxide, metal particles, spike proteins et. al.) is "safe and effective"....will they be held accountable for promoting this globalist genocide?!!?
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
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