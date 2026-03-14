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"Firmly believes in the necessity of resisting American arrogance and Zionist aggression."
Profile of Iran's new Supreme Leader — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.
🇮🇶 Credit: NAYA Iraq.
Adding, from press release image on social media posted, from Kuwait DGCA:
💥Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that Kuwait International Airport radars were struck by Iranian drones.
Adding from Flight Radar image posted with description:
BNDGE64 | Medical evacuation flight from Jordan's King Feisal Air Base to an Israeli hospital.
US Air Force C-130J reg 06-4634
SOURCE: MenchOsint (https://x.com/MenchOsint/status/2032893611700892049?s=20)
Adding, description from night time image tonight:
Smoke rising over US Victoria Base, Baghdad.