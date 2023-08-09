X22 Report - Ep 3131b - Elections Are The Key, Setup Complete, Trump Says Soon It Will Be Our Turn, Pain, Justice

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The [DS] will continue to indict Trump, when they realize that his base
continues to grow they might try to put him jail, this is a
possibility. Trump has let us know the way forward, more indictments the
more powerful he gets and the more people will follow and vote for him.
That is his strategy, to get the people behind them by suing the [DS].
The key is the election, he wants to show the [DS] that he and the
people are in control, the election setup is complete, Trump and the
military prepared their part, now the people must do theirs. Trump says
that soon it will our turn.
