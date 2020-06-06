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"Natives & Surroundings, set to Dvorák's 'Indian Lament'"
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71 views • June 06, 2020
I Have titled this video "Natives & Surroundings, set to Dvorák's 'Indian Lament'"
Disclaimer...The songs are not the main focus of this video, I am wanting to show the pictures. I wish to show credit to the person, and you can purchase the music and or pictures from a desired company...
I have made a video, honoring our First Nations (using The artwork of CM Russell (Charles Marion Russell) & classical music of Isaac Stern, Robert McDonald, & Yo-Yo Ma... I trust you enjoy it. For future reference, please give me constructive & productive thoughts & advice on the video. CM Russell celebrated the life of First Nations, Cowboys, and the way life was at the end of the 1800s and on into the 1900s
The classical piece's "Sonatina for violin & piano in G major ("Indian Lament"), B. 183 (Op. 100)" & "Indian Lament for violin & piano (arr. from Dvorák's Sonatina for violin & piano, Op. 100)"
Disclaimer...The songs are not the main focus of this video, I am wanting to show the pictures. I wish to show credit to the person, and you can purchase the music and or pictures from a desired company...
I have made a video, honoring our First Nations (using The artwork of CM Russell (Charles Marion Russell) & classical music of Isaac Stern, Robert McDonald, & Yo-Yo Ma... I trust you enjoy it. For future reference, please give me constructive & productive thoughts & advice on the video. CM Russell celebrated the life of First Nations, Cowboys, and the way life was at the end of the 1800s and on into the 1900s
The classical piece's "Sonatina for violin & piano in G major ("Indian Lament"), B. 183 (Op. 100)" & "Indian Lament for violin & piano (arr. from Dvorák's Sonatina for violin & piano, Op. 100)"
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