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BELARUS protests! 8/13/2020
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93 views • August 14, 2020
Crowds of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets and thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants on Thursday (August 13) to denounce a police crackdown on demonstrations over a disputed election that extended the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.
*Seek Yeshua. Study the scriptures. Repent.*
*Seek Yeshua. Study the scriptures. Repent.*
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