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Unleash Chaos (5th of 8) Predictive Programming from 2013? Kiss Santa/Saturn/Satan's butt - Osculum Infame
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16 views • October 09, 2021
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There's a cryptic message from Santa/Saturn/Satan, to kiss his butt, to X his O. The Osculum Infame. The sodomite gateway theme runs through many of the vignettes the sequence covered in this 5th installment. An image of the Pyramid with the eye of Horus is suggested in one scene. The naming of the sun god Ra is emphasized repeatedly.
There's a cryptic message from Santa/Saturn/Satan, to kiss his butt, to X his O. The Osculum Infame. The sodomite gateway theme runs through many of the vignettes the sequence covered in this 5th installment. An image of the Pyramid with the eye of Horus is suggested in one scene. The naming of the sun god Ra is emphasized repeatedly.
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