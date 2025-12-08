PROOF it was OBSTRUCTION, Not Incompetence!! 4 Years-- Biden's FBI FAILED to Catch the Pipe Bomber!

The Biden DOJ and FBI failed to catch the pipe bomber on January 6, and we now have evidence that it was intentional obstruction on their part. The fact that Brian called Junior, was running around at liberty for four years, was only due to an intentional FBI cover-up.

Kudos to Kash Patel and Dan Bongino for solving the case.

#kash #FBI #pipebomber









Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️