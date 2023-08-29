The Falling Away

April 22nd, 2018
Pastor Dean continues with part 4 in a series that destroys the false doctrine of "once saved, always saved no matter how a believer chooses to live." We will look at the end-time prophecy of a falling away and a passage in Luke where Jesus warned about a last-days falling away of His servants. It is time to wake up and stop drinking the poison of Calvinism and other deceptions. Where will you be standing when the Lord Jesus returns or when you die? Many think they will be with the Lord, but they are not ready.
