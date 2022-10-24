The Body of Death

January 30th, 2022

Pastor Dean Odle preaches from Romans 7 about the Christian struggle with sin and the flesh. All Christians will sin, but the difference is that we always desire to do good and get up when we fall. Seek God for his righteousness and deliverance and no condemnation will come to you.

"For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace." Romans 6:14