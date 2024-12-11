BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The City of Lebanon, Ohio Largest Midwest Horse Drawn Carriage Parade
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1444 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
57 views • 5 months ago

Dec. 7, 2024. The video cuts in and out because of the size of the crowd.

 Lebanon's historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2024. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and more. There will be no riders on horseback, nor are motorized vehicles permitted, making it a truly unique holiday tradition.

Daytime Parade https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjEcy0KdgiI&t=26s

Nightime Parade https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKmGOelHIIc Horse Illustrated Article: https://www.horseillustrated.com/lebanon-horse-drawn-carriage-parade-christmas-festival?srsltid=AfmBOopz6Ak5544ZzoOQQulZ_Rt9ZFhFYwjQC4f2nJlKK8x1Cm_YqSRQ

Keywords
the city of lebanonohio largest midwest horse drawn carriage parademini horsesclydesdalespercherons belgians
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy