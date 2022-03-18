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Is Tiffany Dover, the Nurse Who Passed Out on Live TV After Getting COVID Injection Dead?
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382 views • March 18, 2022
As far as Chattanooga-based CHI Memorial Hospital is concerned, Tiffany Pontes Dover, a nurse who used to work there before she collapsed during a live press conference right after getting early “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no longer exists.
Prior to collapsing on live television, Tiffany Dover was very active on social media. She had accounts on both Facebook and Instagram that she used religiously, but those went untouched following the incident. Those accounts are now permanently deleted.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/is-tiffany-dover-the-nurse-who-passed-out-on-live-tv-after-getting-covid-injection-dead/
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Prior to collapsing on live television, Tiffany Dover was very active on social media. She had accounts on both Facebook and Instagram that she used religiously, but those went untouched following the incident. Those accounts are now permanently deleted.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/is-tiffany-dover-the-nurse-who-passed-out-on-live-tv-after-getting-covid-injection-dead/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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