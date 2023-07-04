WARNING: 4000+ BANKS TO FAIL! - Bank Runs Are COMING! - Something HUGE Just Happened July 1st!

BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson talks with Kirk Elliott, PhD about the massive news that happened on July 1st and has remained largely unreported as the entire financial system has been reset for a coming, planned crisis.

4243 banks could be about to close down in the face of bank runs and the obvious shift away from the US Dollar according to Martin Weiss at Weiss Ratings. As Kirk notes, even if Martin Weiss is 99% wrong, that's still 42 banks that would fail which would make the SVB and Signature Bank disaster look like a tumbleweed in the desert.

Kirk Elliott explains where we need to research as major resets have been made to the banking system in the past week and more are about to happen later in July. We are not just on the cusp of history, we're already living it and most have no idea it's happening.





Prepare today.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





