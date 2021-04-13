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BREAKING: MSNBC Films Thugs Looting Dollar Tree - Looters Notice - Attack MSNBC on Live TV - Tell Them to Go the Fuck Home
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313 views • April 13, 2021
While MSNBC was filming the looting at the dollar store the looters notices and attacked the film crew of MSNBC. They got in front of the camera and told the film crew to “Go the Fuck home”.
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