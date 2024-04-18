Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You Will See Blood If You Come Closer To This Dog... I Kritter Klub
channel image
High Hopes
3151 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
16 views
Published 14 hours ago

Kritter Klub


Apr 16, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


This dog Dodo becomes so noisy when other people come into the house. The guardian's daughter can't even come to see her comfortably because of Dodo. Could Dodo change her behavior? Find it out in the video.


More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕


#Kritterklub #dogs #funnydog


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: / kritterklub

 On Instagram: / kritter_klub

 On Twitter: / kritter_klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a23Ffg3NyY

Keywords
dogbehaviorkritter klubsee blood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket