You Will See Blood If You Come Closer To This Dog... I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub





Apr 16, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





This dog Dodo becomes so noisy when other people come into the house. The guardian's daughter can't even come to see her comfortably because of Dodo. Could Dodo change her behavior? Find it out in the video.





More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕





#Kritterklub #dogs #funnydog





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a23Ffg3NyY