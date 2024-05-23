Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rybar Live: Situation in Asia and the Pacific, May 22
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1026 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

Rybar Live: Situation in Asia and the Pacific, May 22

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«The Americans use their diplomatic governments abroad to gather information. Even we in Russia use all Western missions for this purpose, using their diplomatic immunity to wiretap and monitor critical Defense Department facilities and administrations»

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket