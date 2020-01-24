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PESMA "DUNAV" JOVANA POPOVIĆA
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67 views • January 24, 2020
Ova pesma izvedena je u sklopu radio-drame Novog Sada iz 1986. o "Raciji" 1942. Iako po mišljenju žirija najbolja radio drama na tadašnjem saveznom takmičenju u Skoplju, emisija je ubrzo "zatvorena u bunker" i bačena u zaborav.
Ova pesma prkosno nagoveštava dolazak slobode u krajeve porobljene, slobodan tok Dunava koji će spajati delove naše Otadžbine i slavnu i srećnu budućnost.
Ova pesma prkosno nagoveštava dolazak slobode u krajeve porobljene, slobodan tok Dunava koji će spajati delove naše Otadžbine i slavnu i srećnu budućnost.
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