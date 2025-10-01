BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MOMENT Gaza aid boat blasted by water cannon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1322 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 1 day ago

MOMENT Gaza aid boat blasted by water cannon

Global Sumud Flotilla says another boat RAMMED by Israeli ship

‘No one is harmed'

Adding:  Israeli seizure of Global Sumud Flotilla is an act terrorism — Turkish FM

"The attack by Israeli forces in international waters on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was en route to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, is an act of terrorism that gravely violates international law and endangers the lives of innocent civilians," the statement read.

Necmettin Çalışkan, a Turkish parliament member and Sumud flotilla participant, said he expects a further reaction from government officials.

💬 "Despite negotiations in the US, Israel showed no tolerance for the flotilla and blocked the ships' path. I think that international players will intervene in this situation in the near future... We are waiting for statements from government officials, first and foremost from our president," he told Sputnik.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy