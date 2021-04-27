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Warning: Vaccinated people are spreading COVID-19 dangerous vaccine nanobots through their breath & skin pores to other people
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961 views • April 27, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). New enemy weapons alert to all our human homo-sapiens specie allies and the Republic Rebel Alliance resistance forces. People who received their NWO COVID-19 poison vaccine are spreading nanobots. NWO genocidal psychopathic globalist elites are trying to exterminate our human specie and our allies. Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are using the human homo-sapiens specie people who received the fake COVID-19 lie poison AI femtobot nanite 5G remote assassination hive-mind gene-altering vaccine to spread their femtobot & picobot and nanobot to other humans. The vaccinated humans are spreading the nanites through their breaths and skin pores. The lady in the video warns to keep away from the people who received the vaccines. It is a mass genocide extermination of the populace going on. The 33.3% of the earth’s population of nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar people thought that their boss Satan Lucifer will not betray them with their “Order 666” and trusted the devil, who is the father of lies, but they are now finding out that they are on the list to be exterminated, too. The fallen angel avatars plan is to just have themselves and a few servants left to be their slaves. All those who were used and no longer needed will be disposed by the devil and his fallen angel devils. They are like the spirit world’s mafia gangsters, and their NWO earth organizations reflect their character of betrayal and lying and cheating and stealing and pedophile raping and pillaging and polluting and tyranny and genocide and murders and poisoning with chemtrails. God’s real Christians reflect the Almighty Holy God YHWH Jesus’ character of righteousness and self-sacrificial love and nobleness and compassion and humility and generosity and holiness and exposing truth. Jesus said that the devil is a father of lies and a murderer. Decide which god you serve today: Jesus who laid down his own life to save ours as the Good Shepherd, or the Illuminati NWO’s gods who are now trying to infect their own people, too, with nanobots from the bodies of the vaccinated people. If you are in Christ, God protects you. While we real Christians are here on the earth until the rapture, we will keep the humans in our protective intercessory prayers, but once we are raptured into heaven, then there will be no more protection for the “Bible redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” “unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxing” religious Christian hordes left behind on the earth. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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