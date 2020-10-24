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Biden October 24, 2020
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98 views • November 24, 2020
"Judge Jeanine Pirro is a highly respected District Attorney, Judge, author & renowned champion of the underdog. She hosts the Fox News show, Justice with Judge Jeanine."
The arrogance & audacity is off the charts! Admissions of guilt through out the months leading up to election, allowed by media, while Trump and American censored and silenced is Shocking and unforgivable!!!
The arrogance & audacity is off the charts! Admissions of guilt through out the months leading up to election, allowed by media, while Trump and American censored and silenced is Shocking and unforgivable!!!
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