Londonistan, Alt-Health Antichrist, ZULU, PEELERS, Jesuit Dobson, Crusader Comic, Chappelle

SR 2025-08-26 #214

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #214: 26 Aug 2025

Topic list:

* Lawrence reports in: the “United Kingdom” and Europe are cesspools of tyranny.

* The Five Solas.

* The “Anglican Communion”.

* Robbin “Medicine Girl” Stebbins hates Jesus Christ, the Bible and Christians (because Jesuit James Martin).

* “ZULU”—the JESUIT hatred for Christians in movies that glorify British colonialism.

* “Til Death Do Us Part” vs. “All In The Family”.

* Flying Monkey Constables Chris and Aylesbury Steve give the 411 on “Hendon”.

* “PEELERS!”

* “DOCTOR SPOCK”

* Everyone’s talking about Cracker Barrel going “woke”... “HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!”

* James Dobson’s focus was on the FAMILY (and how much he has in common with the Whore Drunk on the blood of the Saints).

* Ecumenism and the Orthodox Church.

* Keir Starmer says the way to not have another Axel Rudakubana mass knifing is for Amazon to stop knife sales.

* Nicholas De Santo, the comic Crusader, on: “King Charles” and the “Church of England”, “Jews and Muslims”, Justin Trudeau, “Miss Germany”, “TV commercial black men with white women”.

* Mixed-race couples.

* Why the Brits have bad teeth.

* Who represents Europeans tired of having “migrants” jammed down their throats and up their asses?

* Anglican Crazy Golf.

* Ambulance-chasers gone wild—Jews & Jesuits edition: boneless chicken and Hyundais.

* “Pitch Meeting” for “300”

* John Cena, “Peacemaker” and the Altar Boys of Late Night

* WHY “Chappelle” “got corrected” and what he is now: “down for the (Palestinian) struggle”.

* “Ark Survival Ascendent Uterus”

* Amazon loves me so much, it wants to warn me about this recall.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5