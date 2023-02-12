Breaking: 2 More Chinese Balloons Shot Down! Pic of This One is CRAZY. Check description 4 more juice!

More of my balloon related vids in description as well as confirmation of this story.

You are seriously not even going to believe this. The source for this does not F around. Always possible this is a hoax implanted by a trusted source to discredit someone, a hoax by the gov, the start of operation blue beam... or totally legit.

Report verified: https://apnews.com/article/united-states-government-canada-ottawa-93071207f2bbdf93b591d6b40ce1cb5a

Pods also spotted over Doncaster, UK. Sounds like Blue Beam is going live!

This guy seems like he's gonna be all of this like Biden on ice cream: https://twitter.com/CBKNEWS121

I'm a little sleepy right now, but when I wake up I'm gonna go on with my day as usual and post another snarky vid or two..



Balloon Juice 1: https://www.brighteon.com/b67113d4-2abe-4073-86f0-0f450936635e

Balloon Juice 2: https://www.brighteon.com/a795f6f3-19a5-4e4d-a810-67762b95adb0

Balloon Juice 3: https://www.brighteon.com/319b91c0-b110-4aa6-accd-27cb512ac5b9

Prolly more coming, it's a #balloonpocalypse! :)



SGM ain't sellin' nada!

Find me on: Substack, Rumble, Brighteon, Brighteon.Social, Gab

https://snarkyguy.substack.com

https://rumble.com/c/c-2375924

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snarkyguy

https://brighteon.social/@snarkyguy

https://gab.com/SnarkyGuy



