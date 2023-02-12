Create New Account
Breaking: 2 More Chinese Balloons Shot Down! Pic of This One is CRAZY. Check description 4 more juice!
424 views
channel image
Snarky Guy Media
Published Yesterday |

More of my balloon related vids in description as well as confirmation of this story.

You are seriously not even going to believe this. The source for this does not F around.  Always possible this is a hoax implanted by a trusted source to discredit someone, a hoax by the gov, the start of operation blue beam... or totally legit. 

Report verified: https://apnews.com/article/united-states-government-canada-ottawa-93071207f2bbdf93b591d6b40ce1cb5a

Pods also spotted over Doncaster, UK.  Sounds like Blue Beam is going live!

This guy seems like he's gonna be all of this like Biden on ice cream: https://twitter.com/CBKNEWS121

I'm a little sleepy right now, but when I wake up I'm gonna go on with my day as usual and post another snarky vid or two..

Balloon Juice 1: https://www.brighteon.com/b67113d4-2abe-4073-86f0-0f450936635e

Balloon Juice 2: https://www.brighteon.com/a795f6f3-19a5-4e4d-a810-67762b95adb0

Balloon Juice 3: https://www.brighteon.com/319b91c0-b110-4aa6-accd-27cb512ac5b9

Prolly more coming, it's a #balloonpocalypse! :)

SGM ain't sellin' nada!

Find me on: Substack, Rumble, Brighteon, Brighteon.Social, Gab

https://snarkyguy.substack.com

https://rumble.com/c/c-2375924

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snarkyguy

https://brighteon.social/@snarkyguy

https://gab.com/SnarkyGuy


Keywords
spaceearthchinacanadaalaskaairchinesespydownflatpillballoonforceobjectshotpipelineyukonlevitatingfloatingf-22

