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Glenn Diesen: “What do we know about the situation in Israel?”
Colonel Wilkerson: “The very fact that in Hebrew Netanyahu announced last night he was gonna call up another 400k reserves… The Battle in Lebanon is not going well for them…. It becoming extremely dangerous to be in Israel in any capacity.”
Source @Real World News
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