S2 Segment of Spike Protein in mRNA COVID Vaccines Probably Cause Chronic Disease Epidemics of These Degenerative Diseases, Including Cancer

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12/01/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough: Now there’s data from China, showing that the S2 segment of the spike protein in the mRNA Covid vaccines actually interacts with two cancer genes, P53 and the BRCA gene, and probably cause a giant new, basically chronic disease epidemics of these degenerative diseases, including cancer.