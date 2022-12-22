PART 2. Dangerous Truth: A Dialogue with Dr. Matt Shelton

Dr. Matt Shelton reflects on his early interests in medicine and motivation to tend to the needs of others as well as how medical politics can undermine the practice. He discusses his initial work in anesthesia and primary care and, then, coming to an awareness of a decaying system of care and how learning about clinical nutrition filled in gaps of understanding that so much of ill health can be seen as the body’s own attempt to adjust to the ways in which we choose to live our lives. This new awareness of environment and behavior helped free him from strictly pharmaceutical practices of medicine and led him into environmental medicine. The Coronavirus narrative that emerged in 2019 soon became, for him, another example of an overhyped story to sell more products in a global system captured by huge transnational interests.

