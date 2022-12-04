Create New Account
Welcome to the Technocracy
The Prisoner
The technocracy movement criticized the price system as incapable of effective action. The technocrats propose phasing out the price system and replacing it with a measurable unit such as ergs or joules. Decisions will be made based on data and objective methodology instead of public opinions from their constituents. By this logic cannibalism is almost a forgone conclusion in the future.

Source - elijahfire

Mirrored - MediaGiant

futuretechnocracydystopic

