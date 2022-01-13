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Fauci is America's Great Deception: (New Poll) 70% of American's Do Not Trust Him Handling the Covid Crisis
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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180 views • January 13, 2022
How much more proof do common folk American's need to now realize that Anthony Fauci does not have their best interests in play as he is only a tool for Big Pharma. This has not been a great beginning to the New Year for Dr. Fauci and Joe Biden. How long can the desperate and politically lame duck, Joe Biden keep Mad Scientist Dr. Fauci in charge of the White House's Coronavirus response team?


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WOW MSM COMPLETELY SPILLING THE BEANS ON THE COVID FARCE SITUATION
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