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Fauci is America's Great Deception: (New Poll) 70% of American's Do Not Trust Him Handling the Covid Crisis
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180 views • January 13, 2022
How much more proof do common folk American's need to now realize that Anthony Fauci does not have their best interests in play as he is only a tool for Big Pharma. This has not been a great beginning to the New Year for Dr. Fauci and Joe Biden. How long can the desperate and politically lame duck, Joe Biden keep Mad Scientist Dr. Fauci in charge of the White House's Coronavirus response team?
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Related videos:
'What a moron': Dr. Anthony Fauci on Senator Roger Marshall after heated exchange
REUTERS YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8c9FUafWbts
NewsNation Poll: Voters’ trust in Biden, health officials eroding | Morning in America
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aj8PanvcMHI
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/cw9JytES2SFs/
Project Veritas Blockbuster Revelation On Fauci
Bannon's War Room on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vsfvkt-project-veritas-blockbuster-revelation-on-fauci.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel (while it lasts).
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
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Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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