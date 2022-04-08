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4/8/2022 Ukraine Rescue: Fellow fighters who contracted the virus have all turned negative in tests, and we are all grateful to our medical team for meticulously caring for the sick ones. Every aspect of the rescue camp has been significantly improved compared to what we had at the beginning. Fellow fighters are taking good care of the refugees in a meticulous manner at every moment, making everyone very grateful for the Rule of Law Foundation and the New Federal State of China