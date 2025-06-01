BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Thailand Now
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
29 views • 22 hours ago

I just got back to Thailand, I've been away for about 5 months it is still hanging in there. But there are a few changes that have serious repercussions for the future of whether you want to live in this country or find another one. I still think Vietnam is better but I'm going to Vietnam in a couple of days I'll have a look around there but Thailand is still viable place to go it's still cheap throughout. The weather actually it's a rainy season now but people here don't know what is really happening in the world. Someone's playing with Thailand I don't know who it is I don't know what they're end game is but I am a bit worried about it.

https://www.amazon.com/stores/Peter-Legrove/author/B00B8772MS

Keywords
weatherdevilthailandbuddist enclavehostels bkksakon nahkon
