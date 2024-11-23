Central Casting Elon Musk= What's going oN?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/22/24
Since I am on FB and YT Live, disclaimer is to SMA. While we continue to see our 1st amendment right being seized.
FYI, and On a side note, I did not mention in this video, at all, After 3 1/2 years of being banned on YT, I appealed it last month and won, so my whole channel was miraculously RESTORED. I had over 400 videos and decided to put most of them on Private so I wouldn't get strikes and get back in trouble.
I have moved to Tik Tok mostly with all my media. You can find me under Promogirl07.
Or crystalmyers.barb