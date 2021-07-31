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7/31/21 Psychos vs. Apathetics! Who wins? Zardoz! Updates! Democracy Collapsing!
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173 views • July 31, 2021
1. Melbourne Rally: https://youtu.be/aNfGg3oMmC8
2. Italian Rally protest. https://youtu.be/KSx7Q1Zd9Hs
3. Pineapple to help fight vaccine magnetic response? https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/is-pineapple-enzyme-bromelain-a-remedy-for-covid-19-vaccine-injuries/
4. Mike Adams and Tom Renz: https://www.brighteon.com/5abe8b87-53bf-4483-96ca-0e76d8868a4a
5. Vaccinated super spreaders? https://vaccinewars.com/2021-07-29-cdc-confesses-vaccines-are-failing-the-vaxxed-can-be-super-spreaders.html
6. Mike Adams. CDC admits vaccines not effective! https://www.brighteon.com/6657f4c5-a077-4136-b922-242c0236bb83
7. CDC Director: https://m.theepochtimes.com/cdc-director-warns-ccp-virus-may-be-a-few-mutations-away-from-evading-vaccines_3921709.html
8. Sars Vax info. 2019.https://science.sciencemag.org/content/367/6483/1260
9. Amazing Polly: https://rumble.com/vkfsp9-im-so-over-coronavirus-amazing-polly.html
10. Cliff High: “Tidal Woo” https://www.bitchute.com/video/fJApLdzpwjBh/
11. Election Audits spreading: https://youtu.be/HAPtVAG-CW4
12. Audits! https://youtu.be/HAPtVAG-CW4
13. PfizerContract: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1419653002818990085.html
14. Letter from AAPS President. https://www.jpands.org/vol26no2/singleton.pdf
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Italian Rally protest. https://youtu.be/KSx7Q1Zd9Hs
3. Pineapple to help fight vaccine magnetic response? https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/is-pineapple-enzyme-bromelain-a-remedy-for-covid-19-vaccine-injuries/
4. Mike Adams and Tom Renz: https://www.brighteon.com/5abe8b87-53bf-4483-96ca-0e76d8868a4a
5. Vaccinated super spreaders? https://vaccinewars.com/2021-07-29-cdc-confesses-vaccines-are-failing-the-vaxxed-can-be-super-spreaders.html
6. Mike Adams. CDC admits vaccines not effective! https://www.brighteon.com/6657f4c5-a077-4136-b922-242c0236bb83
7. CDC Director: https://m.theepochtimes.com/cdc-director-warns-ccp-virus-may-be-a-few-mutations-away-from-evading-vaccines_3921709.html
8. Sars Vax info. 2019.https://science.sciencemag.org/content/367/6483/1260
9. Amazing Polly: https://rumble.com/vkfsp9-im-so-over-coronavirus-amazing-polly.html
10. Cliff High: “Tidal Woo” https://www.bitchute.com/video/fJApLdzpwjBh/
11. Election Audits spreading: https://youtu.be/HAPtVAG-CW4
12. Audits! https://youtu.be/HAPtVAG-CW4
13. PfizerContract: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1419653002818990085.html
14. Letter from AAPS President. https://www.jpands.org/vol26no2/singleton.pdf
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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