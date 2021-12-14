Left's Language Crackdown

* If you want to think clearly and make wise decisions, you have to use clear and precise language.

* If you want to brainwash and control a population, you ban clear language and substitute it with propaganda.

* Dems understand this.

* Their war on words is divisive by design.

* Stop saying ‘people of color’.

* We are Americans.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 December 2021

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286695859001

