Left's Language Crackdown

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* If you want to think clearly and make wise decisions, you have to use clear and precise language.
* If you want to brainwash and control a population, you ban clear language and substitute it with propaganda.
* Dems understand this.
* Their war on words is divisive by design.
* Stop saying ‘people of color’.
* We are Americans.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 December 2021