MAKE NO MISTAKE - THIS IS GENOCIDE - DR. VERNON COLEMAN

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International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains why the chaos will never be over. He discusses the vaccine, mask wearing, and challenges Professor Hugh Montgomery to a debate (but questions whether he has enough balls). He also explains what we must do to win this war.
Dr Coleman has disabled comments and explains why in this video.
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http://www.vernoncoleman.com