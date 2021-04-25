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"..PROVIDERS ARE BEGINNING TO RUN OUT OF PEOPLE WHO WANNA BE EUTHANIZED.."
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331 views • April 25, 2021
The Freedom Ministry



This wasn't a "slip" as others have said. They are simply telling you what's happening. EVERYTHING.... I repeat.... EVERYTHING... on that filthy fucking mind-control box you call Television (Talmud-Vision aka Tell-LIES-Vision) is SCRIPTED... and you may think to yourself, but it's "Live" and it was a gaffe by the stupid reporter, right? Nope... they have TIME DELAYS for just this reason... they wanted you to hear this. They are telling you they are killing you and you'll still line up for your shots! WON'T EWE???

Wake the fuck up, America. This is open war on the people. They declared war on us when they started rolling out these mRNA injections and demanding people get them... the Department of Justice announced several years back that Gene-Editing software/devices such as CRISPR and others (mRNA being another) are WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION. If that's the case, they've openly declared WAR on the American People. Have they not? Open your fucking eyes. There is NO Pandemic. There is only the illusion of one scripted by Holly-wood and the jewish murderers who fund these sordid campaigns of depopulation and enslavement.

THIS IS WAR. WHICH SIDE HAVE YOU CHOSEN?

https://VaccineHoax.com/

https://GoyimTV.com/

https://FuckTheJews.com/

I mirrored this video from 'Ницш Л'естранж (Фрэнни)' here - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ioKDT0xCabj2/
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