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HOLD THE LINE PATRIOTS. WE ARE AT WAR
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110 views • December 03, 2020
Bob Rinear of InvestYourself.com and TheInternationalForecaster.com joins me to discuss election fraud, the war being waged against our nation and how to protect yourself and your family when the sh#t hits the fan.
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