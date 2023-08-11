Create New Account
These Are The Bishops You Need to Be Warned About
Published Yesterday

John-Henry Westen


August 10, 2023


Pope Francis, Cardinal Gregory, Cardinal Cupich, Cardinal Tobin, and many others have done incredible damage to the Catholic Church — the Church which Christ Himself founded. Faithful Catholics worldwide have been impacted by powerful men — many of whom are in Pope Francis' inner circle — without even knowing it. Now, LifeSiteNews exposes some of the biggest attacks upon truth within the Catholic Church in a tight breakdown. Catholics must awaken to the corruption stemming from the Vatican - spreading across the world - before millions of others lose their faith.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35zfto-these-are-the-bishops-you-need-to-be-warned-about.html

