More Stuff or More Skills? The Importance of Prepper Maturity
glock 1911
Published a day ago
In the long run skills may be more important than physical goods, and certainly community will augment both goods and skills.  In these end times be mindful of upholding the faith of a weaker brother.  Paul in his letters to the Corinthians speaks at length about the matter if you're seeking more information.  Thank you for watching, take care and God bless you.

Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

