[Streamed live on September 19, 2022] CuttingEdge - Dirty Little Secrets: Reasons & Motivation For Injecting A Drug That's Not a Vaccine

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9/19/22
Are you pondering if it is a good idea to get your kids or manipulate family members into a Covid Injection? Today on Dirty Little Secrets we go over some reasons for sprinting to get a covid injection.
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