[Streamed live on September 19, 2022] CuttingEdge - Dirty Little Secrets: Reasons & Motivation For Injecting A Drug That's Not a Vaccine

9/19/22

Are you pondering if it is a good idea to get your kids or manipulate family members into a Covid Injection? Today on Dirty Little Secrets we go over some reasons for sprinting to get a covid injection.

Sites used Margretannaalice.substack

OpenVares.com

Thank you all for being here Tonight please check out our network https://www.nystv.org .

Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV

Your hitting the RUMBLE Button helps the CuttingEdge overcome the recommendation deck also known as the dreadful AI Algorithm

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV #Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide #Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ... #Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab... CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc... #RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RemnantRest...

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Checkout FOJCRADIO here: #FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/

#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm...

#FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbcli...

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people! Baby’s Lives Matter T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystvwear.com