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The crew of a Black Sea Fleet Submarine Launched two Kalibr Cruise Missiles from the Black Sea at designated ground targets on the territory of Ukraine. 050422
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21 views • May 04, 2022
The Russian Armed Forces have carried out another strike against the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the special military operation.
The crew of a Black Sea Fleet submarine launched two Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea at designated ground targets on the territory of Ukraine.
The crew of a Black Sea Fleet submarine launched two Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea at designated ground targets on the territory of Ukraine.
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