Roasted Pork Steaks with Potatoes
2 pounds of potatoes, peeled & cut into wedges
2 to 3 pounds Boston Butt Pork Steaks
2 medium onions, chopped into quarters
2 tomatoes, cored & chopped roughly
6 cloves of garlic
2 jalapeños, seeds removed and chopped (optional)
1 tablespoon oregano
Salt and pepper to taste, be generous
Heaping 1/4 cup of yellow mustard
The juice of 2 lemons
Heaping 1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil
2 cups of beef broth
Add the potatoes to a large casserole dish or roasting pan. Top with pork steaks. Add in the rest of the ingredients except for the broth. Mix well to coat everything. Pour in the beef broth at the corners so it doesn’t wash the seasonings off the meat and potatoes. Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 400 degrees for 90 mins. Remove the foil, turn the oven to broil - and broil on the top rack for 5-8 minutes if desired to get some browning on the meat and potatoes.
