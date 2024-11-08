How Did All the AnimalsFit on Noah’s Ark?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My commentary on the 2024 Noach torah portion.
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 6:19-20; 7:2-3, 22; 6:15
Other sources cited:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Animal
https://creation.com/images/pdfs/cabook/chapter13.pdf
Pic sources:
https://assets.answersingenesis.org/img/cms/content/contentnode/header_image/am/v16/n3/ark-on-water.jpg
https://www.earthreminder.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/different-types-of-land-animals.jpg
https://ars.els-cdn.com/content/image/3-s2.0-B9780124165588000172-f17-01-9780124165588.jpg
https://cdn.wallpapersafari.com/91/91/h437Ms.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/57/7d/7b/577d7babb2a3db4a3b63a5e7f3d206ba.jpg
https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/courses-images/wp-content/uploads/sites/1223/2017/02/08181306/Figure_39_01_05.jpg
https://faunafacts.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/taxonomy-infographic-final.jpg
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-OWmBXcMD_zI/VNanZz8INKI/AAAAAAAADZQ/H97SlUR06XA/s1600/Zebra2.gif
https://www.wfdd.org/sites/default/files/Screen%20Shot%202016-06-09%20at%206.48.50%20PM.png
https://www.breedslist.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Types-of-Buffalo-Breeds.jpg
https://komyza.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/liger_Tigon-1024x602.jpg
https://a-z-animals.com/media/2022/12/iStock-1417956851-1024x576.jpg
https://modernfarmer.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/swheroya.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/cf/b0/ca/cfb0ca75329b56fc9d16cfbfdc676216.jpg
https://d2gr5kl7dt2z3t.cloudfront.net/blog/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/21084424/acton-crawford-zLJgfG2tSwA-unsplash.jpg
Donations: paypal.me/hthrun
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun
USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun
Parler: https://parler.com/Hthrun
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun
Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun