Biden You Do Not Protect Fauci and We’re Gonna Get Him for What He Did

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05/26/2021 Dr. Navarro tells Mr. Bannon’s War Room (Ep 978, May 26) how it works from Bat Woman Shi Zhengli harvesting horseshoe bat viruses to biological Chernobyl. He tells Biden not to protect Dr. Fauci the godfather of the virus and the pandemic, and says that Fauci’s got to go and is going to be held accountable.