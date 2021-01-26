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COVID TO KOBE ??
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93 views • January 26, 2021
Today Jan 26 2021 is one year after the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. 7 others tragically parished. Shortly after, it was discovered using the English/Hebrew translator that Covid in Hebrew became Kobe in English. Keep in mind this was just after the first reported case of Covid in Seattle, WA. Notably, Kobe was buried in Corona Del Mar, CA. Google has since removed this ability in the translator, but we captured it at the time for keeps.
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