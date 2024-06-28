Democrats unite on replacing Biden after disastrous debate performance!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every CNN panelist agrees Biden has to go after his demented state exposed in debate | Did Biden have an earpiece? | WH excuse: Biden had a cold | MSNBC says Biden is staying in the race | Supreme Court guts the First Amendment | Prison camps for patriots in all 50 states | Federal judge allows First Amendment lawsuit to proceed against tyrannical school board president | Oklahoma requires public schools start teaching Bible immediately | US sanctions to provoke Russia similar to WWII provocation of Japan | The draft is slavery to globalist bankers | Russian MOD says US to release new weaponized virus ahead of election | Canadian grocery bills skyrocketShow more
