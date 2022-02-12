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ADL Admits it Doesn’t Know What It’s Been Fighting
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105 views • February 12, 2022
The ADL is so confused, it wants you to explain to it what racism is. According to its current "interim" definition, the state of Israel is racist, but calling someone the N-word is not.
Thumbnail credit: © Cheriss May/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press
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Thumbnail credit: © Cheriss May/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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